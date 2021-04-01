Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 930,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises about 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Dycom Industries worth $70,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.54. 4,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

