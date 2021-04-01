Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $183,818.53

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $183,818.53 and approximately $139,067.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068548 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,332 coins and its circulating supply is 370,495 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

