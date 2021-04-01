e-Gulden Trading Down 40.2% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $548.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00346795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002324 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,977,651 coins and its circulating supply is 17,155,352 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.