E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 137,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $587,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

