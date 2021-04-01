Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.