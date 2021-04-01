Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $469.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469 ($6.13) and traded as low as GBX 458 ($5.98). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.98), with a volume of 6,436 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,145.00.

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 55,000 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £247,500 ($323,360.33).

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

