Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Eagle Materials worth $40,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,072 shares of company stock worth $18,138,092. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

EXP opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $139.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.