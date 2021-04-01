East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.