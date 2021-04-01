Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 89,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,464,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.