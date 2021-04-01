EasyFi (EASY) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.21 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for about $24.67 or 0.00041679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $52.21 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00337731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00768683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028650 BTC.

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,116,289 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

