Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

