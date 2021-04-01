eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 75,806 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of eBay worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in eBay by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 783,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 128,723 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 262,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

