EBCoin Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One EBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $988,025.98 and $22.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

EBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

