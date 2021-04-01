Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

