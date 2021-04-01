Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Tesla makes up about 4.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $6.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $674.02. The stock had a trading volume of 746,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $697.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.21. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

