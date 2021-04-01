Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day moving average is $202.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.