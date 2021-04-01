Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 12.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 64,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 590,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,230,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 136,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.54. 52,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

