Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Tesla makes up approximately 4.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $674.02. 746,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,597,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $697.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

