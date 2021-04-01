Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.96. 5,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,777. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.61.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.