Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

