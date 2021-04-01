Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 109,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.14. 76,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,040. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

