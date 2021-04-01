Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

