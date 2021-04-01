EchoLink Hits 1-Day Volume of $271,815.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. EchoLink has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $271,815.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.42 or 0.00636025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

