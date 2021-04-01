ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $341.85

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.85 ($4.47) and traded as low as GBX 319 ($4.17). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 34,666 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.25. The firm has a market cap of £217.84 million and a PE ratio of 64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.