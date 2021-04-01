Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0063

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Eden has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $254,567.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00642352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

