Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $3,722.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00640948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.