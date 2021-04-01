Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.47 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 52,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,648,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $4,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

