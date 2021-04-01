EDUCare Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.74 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EDUCare has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026058 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare is a token. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

EDUCare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

