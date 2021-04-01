Egretia (EGT) One Day Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Egretia has a market cap of $16.94 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (EGT) is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

