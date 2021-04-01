EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 76.65 ($1.00), with a volume of 1877828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.74 million and a P/E ratio of 57.11.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.