Electromedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMED) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 89,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 122,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMED)

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.