Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,363 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $70,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 154.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,111 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 74.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.62. 16,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,199. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

