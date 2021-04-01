Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $18,155.79 and approximately $150.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00140201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

