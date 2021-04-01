Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMNSF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

