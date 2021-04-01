Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,141.0 days.

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $$12.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Elis has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

