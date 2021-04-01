Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Hits $163.34 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00009115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $163.34 million and $268,889.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00640948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

