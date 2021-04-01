Elitium (EUM) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $163.34 million and approximately $268,889.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00009115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00640948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

