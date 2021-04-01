Ellaism One Day Volume Reaches $651.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $230,495.62 and $651.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.69 or 0.03357458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,385,516 coins and its circulating supply is 43,334,185 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

