Elrond ERD (ERD) Achieves Market Cap of $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

