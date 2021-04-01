Elrond Tops 24 Hour Volume of $108.10 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $108.10 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.23 or 0.00248396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.44 or 0.03542070 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046410 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,461,542 coins and its circulating supply is 17,233,192 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.