Elysian Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.93 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 190.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $395,569.49 and $2.93 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00640809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

