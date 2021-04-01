Emerald Crypto Achieves Market Cap of $205,620.44 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $205,620.44 and $11.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

