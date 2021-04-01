Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $66,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.81. 12,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

