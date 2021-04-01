Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.81

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.81 and traded as high as C$40.10. Empire shares last traded at C$39.92, with a volume of 334,295 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMP.A. Scotiabank upped their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

