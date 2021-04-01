Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.60

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81.45 ($1.06), with a volume of 1603122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.30 ($1.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The firm has a market cap of £491.28 million and a P/E ratio of 41.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.26.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

