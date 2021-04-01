Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 70 ($0.91). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

LON ESP traded up GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 81.45 ($1.06). 1,603,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The company has a market cap of £491.28 million and a PE ratio of 42.87. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.60 ($1.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.26.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.