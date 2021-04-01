Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 9,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

Enagas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

