Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 258,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $52,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 650.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,687,000 after buying an additional 5,166,396 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

ENB stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

