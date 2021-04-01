Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 414.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.