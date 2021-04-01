Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in March

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.29. 10,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,587. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

